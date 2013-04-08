* Fees on exports may be cut by 3 euros from July 1
* Traders say move unlikely to spur power exports
SOFIA, April 8 Bulgaria's energy regulator said
it was looking at reducing electricity transmission fees to
boost the competitiveness of its power exports, which have
fallen due to lower domestic and regional demand.
Bulgaria charges 17.5 euros ($22.79) per megawatt hour in
fees to transmit exports through its grid.
The high fees coupled with decreased demand both in the
country and from its Balkan neighbours in recent weeks have
forced Bulgaria to switch off some power plants to balance its
system.
The energy regulator suggested on Monday that it may cut the
fee for exporters by about 3 euros per MWh from July 1 by
revoking an element designed to compensate for preferential
tariffs it pays to co-generation plants.
"The so-called brown surcharge on electricity export prices
could be revoked as of July 1," said Evgenia Haritonova, the
regulator's chairwoman. "A reasonable decrease is about 6 levs
($4.00)."
Electricity traders, who have demanded the fees be
completely removed, said the cut under consideration would
probably not be enough to spur exports and that the remaining
parts of the fee would continue to weigh on Bulgaria's power
producers.
Many traders say they are finding cheaper energy in Hungary,
Serbia or Romania, which they are selling to Bulgaria's chief
customers Greece and Turkey, while Sofia has been forced to
disconnect production units.
"This cut will not be enough and will not help the exports.
We have always said these fees are a huge problem for free trade
and price-setting in the Balkans. Now they are hitting
producers," said Plamen Popov, a power trader with Statkraft.
Shrinking industrial activity and low household use have
reduced consumption by more than 50 percent in recent weeks,
while exports have been just a tenth of what they were at the
same time last year, according to energy ministry data.
($1 = 1.5018 Bulgarian levs)
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolov; editing by
Jane Baird)