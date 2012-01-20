* Exports to neighbouring Balkan countries stop on Saturday

* To resume when fuel reserves of power plants are restored

* Bulgaria exports about 850 MW per hour to neighbours (Adds official statement, details)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Jan 20 Bulgaria will halt electricity exports to neighbouring Balkan countries as of 1 a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) as a strike in its biggest coal mines continued for a sixth day, Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said on Friday.

Traikov said the government ordered the halt to avoid power shortages during cold winter weather after the mines stopped supplying coal to plants responsible for more than 45 percent of power production in Bulgaria.

"The decision is necessary to prevent a possible disturbance in power supplies and to ensure that people and businesses receive stable, uninterrupted and quality electricity," Traikov said in a statement.

Bulgaria, a regional power hub, exports about 850 megawatts of electricity per hour to Greece, Romania, Serbia and Macedonia and Turkey. It exported 10.5 billion kilowatt hours (KWh) last year.

Traders said the export cut could drive wholesale prices higher, adding to a poor hydro power situation in the Balkans and outages that have sent spot power prices up in recent weeks.

The mines supply the biggest state thermal power plant, Maritsa East Two, as well as plants controlled by U.S.-based power provider AES and ContourGlobal and the private Bulgarian Brikel plant, all in southeastern Bulgaria.

The energy ministry said exports will be restarted when the required fuel reserves at these plants are restored.

Miners at state Maritsa East mines demand bonuses for increased production last year as well as better working conditions.

On Friday, the Maritsa East Two power plant said it might be forced to close units after strikers blocked the delivery of 20 wagons of brown coal from a different mine.

Bulgaria has also activated cold reserves at Czech CEZ's Varna thermal power plant to meet stronger winter power demand.

On Thursday, Czech utility CEZ said it had activated three power units at its Varna plant in Bulgaria that are kept in reserve in case of increased power demand. (editing by Jane Baird)