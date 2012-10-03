(Refiles to add dropped hyphen in headline name)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA Oct 3 Bulgaria has sold the bulk of its
33 percent holding in two newly listed local power distribution
companies controlled by Czech power firm Energo-Pro, raising
64.67 million levs ($43 million) in a public share offer, data
from the Bulgarian stock exchange showed on Wednesday.
Energo-Pro acquired the two companies which provide
electricity to 1.1 million customers in northeastern Bulgaria
from Germany's E.ON in June.
The Balkan country has sold 94 percent of the total of
930,270 shares which it held in the two companies, Energo-Pro
Grid and Energo-Pro Sales, with the listings
aimed at injecting new life into the Sofia bourse.
"The market showed interest and the achieved prices are fair
and in line with our expectations. The state should be pleased,"
said Alexander Zahariev at Bulgarian brokerage FFBH, which is
managing the sales.
The average price paid for Energo-Pro Grid shares
was 139.35 levs, up 27 percent on the minimum offer price, while
Energo-Pro Sales was sold at 13.89 levs, 25 percent
above the minimum, bourse data showed.
Shares in Energo-Pro Sales had last traded at 16.999 levs by
0920 GMT on Wednesday, while Energo-Pro Grid changed hands for
160 levs, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The remaining 55,262 shares still held by the state will be
offered for sale on Thursday, with the offer running until
November 2.
Sofia also plans to sell stakes in energy distributor CEZ
Bulgaria, controlled by Czech group CEZ next month.
($1 = 1.5122 Bulgarian levs)
