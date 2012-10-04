SOFIA Oct 4 Czech power firm Energo-Pro has
boosted its stakes in two Bulgarian power distribution units to
over 84 percent after Bulgaria auctioned most of its 33 percent
holdings in them, the company said on Thursday.
The Balkan country sold 99.8 percent of 930,270 shares it
held in Energo-Pro Grid and Enegro-Pro Sales
in the first two days of a public share offering via the Sofia
borse, raising 67.6 million levs, equivalent to $43 million.
The sale, which began on Wednesday, will remain open until
November 2.
The Czech firm bought 67 percent of the two companies, which
provide electricity to 1.1 million customers in northeastern
Bulgaria from Germany's E.ON, in June.
In a statement, the company said its stakes in Energo-Pro
Grid and Energo-Pro Sales have now increased to 94 percent and
84 percent, respectively. It said it did not plan to make tender
offers to the remaining shareholders in the coming months.
Shares in Energo-Pro Sales last traded at 14.500 levs by
1132 GMT on Thursday, when more of the remaining 55,262 shares
held by the state were offered, while Energo-Pro Grid changed
hands for 150 levs, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Some 1,466 shares in the two companies are to be offered on
Friday.
Sofia also plans to sell stakes in energy distributor CEZ
Bulgaria, controlled by Czech group CEZ next month.
($1 = 1.5160 Bulgarian levs)
