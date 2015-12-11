SOFIA Dec 11 Bulgaria started test trading on
Friday at its new day-ahead power exchange, which will become
operational next month and help liberalise the country's energy
market and make it more transparent.
The state-owned Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX)
teamed up with Nord Pool Spot, Europe's leading power market, to
launch the day-ahead market in the middle of January and plans
to introduce intraday market at a later stage.
"This is the first, very visible sign that Bulgaria is now
transforming its energy system more towards a market-based
system," said Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, a director of the European
Commission's energy division, who attended the first dry run.
The launch of the exchange has helped Bulgaria settle
European Union antitrust charges that it blocks rivals in the
Bulgarian wholesale power market. To settle the case, Sofia
pledged to ensure that state power producers provide electricity
for sale via the power exchange for the next five years.
However, the Balkan country's plans to gradually liberalise
its energy market are likely to result in higher electricity
prices in the European Union's poorest member state initially,
officials said.
Serbia and Croatia are also due to launch day-ahead power
exchanges next year.
Bulgaria is working with the European Commission and the
World Bank on a model that will allow it to gradually phase out
regulated energy prices for small businesses and households
while protecting the most vulnerable consumers.
At present, 58 percent of the electricity in the country is
sold at regulated prices.
A recent energy report by the EU Commission showed that
almost every second Bulgarian household does not have sufficient
heating during the winter months.
Electricity bills eat up over 30 percent of Bulgarians'
incomes, especially during the winter months, the report said,
compared with an EU average of 10 percent. Protests against high
power costs toppled the first centre-right government of Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov in 2013, although it was elected back to
power in October 2014.
($1 = 1.7873 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)