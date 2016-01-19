SOFIA Jan 19 Bulgaria's day-ahead power exchange began trading on Tuesday as the Balkan country pushes ahead with plans to fully liberalise its energy market and make it more transparent.

Some 24 deals for small quantities of electricity were signed at the first live session of the exchange launched by the state-owned Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) and Nord Pool Spot, Europe's leading power market.

"This is a good start and the first and obligatory step towards the full liberalisation of the energy market," Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told an energy forum.

"One of the biggest problems in the energy sector was that for years it did not operate under market rules, which resulted in huge debts and imbalances," she said.

IBEX plans to introduce an intraday market and may also team up with another power exchange in southeastern Europe.

Serbia and Croatia are also due to launch day-ahead power exchanges this year.

The Balkan country's plans to gradually liberalise its energy market are likely to result in higher electricity prices in the European Union's poorest member state initially, officials said. At present, prices for households are set by the regulator.

Bulgaria is working with the European Commission and the World Bank on a model that will allow it to gradually phase out regulated energy prices for small businesses and households while protecting the most vulnerable consumers.

Protests against high power costs toppled the first centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov in 2013, although it was elected again in October 2014.