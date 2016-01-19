SOFIA Jan 19 Bulgaria's day-ahead power
exchange began trading on Tuesday as the Balkan country pushes
ahead with plans to fully liberalise its energy market and make
it more transparent.
Some 24 deals for small quantities of electricity were
signed at the first live session of the exchange launched by the
state-owned Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) and
Nord Pool Spot, Europe's leading power market.
"This is a good start and the first and obligatory step
towards the full liberalisation of the energy market," Energy
Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told an energy forum.
"One of the biggest problems in the energy sector was that
for years it did not operate under market rules, which resulted
in huge debts and imbalances," she said.
IBEX plans to introduce an intraday market and may also team
up with another power exchange in southeastern Europe.
Serbia and Croatia are also due to launch day-ahead power
exchanges this year.
The Balkan country's plans to gradually liberalise its
energy market are likely to result in higher electricity prices
in the European Union's poorest member state initially,
officials said. At present, prices for households are set by the
regulator.
Bulgaria is working with the European Commission and the
World Bank on a model that will allow it to gradually phase out
regulated energy prices for small businesses and households
while protecting the most vulnerable consumers.
Protests against high power costs toppled the first
centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov in 2013,
although it was elected again in October 2014.
($1 = 1.7998 leva)
