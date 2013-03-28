(Adds anti-monopoly body comment on raids, details)
SOFIA, March 28 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly
watchdog said it launched a probe into three foreign power
distributors on Thursday on suspicion that they had collaborated
to make it difficult for the country's consumers to switch
electricity suppliers.
The Commission for Protection of Competition said it raided
the Bulgarian offices of Czech company CEZ and
collected documents for a possible illegal agreement with the
Bulgarian units of Czech Energo-Pro and Austria's EVN
.
The Commission, which initially said raids were held in the
offices of all three distributors, had agreed the probe with the
European Commission's antitrust body following signals of
possible wrongdoing.
"The commission aims to establish whether the similar
practices of the companies were a result of a coordinated
conduct by competitors, which can be a forbidden agreement," it
said in a statement.
CEZ confirmed that a raid had taken place but said it works
in line with Bulgarian and EU rules.
The raids come a day after the anti-monopoly body launched
an energy sector survey to establish whether producers and
traders were following market rules strictly.
Mass protests over high utility bills and energy monopolies
toppled Bulgaria's centre-right government in February. The
interim government has pledged an international audit for the
troubled sector in an attempt to address public anger and boost
transparency.
Bulgaria's energy regulator has launched a process to revoke
the distribution licences of CEZ, accusing the company of
breaking public procurement laws by subcontracting suppliers
without holding public tenders. CEZ has denied wrongdoing.
Bulgaria has partially liberalised its electricity market,
allowing big industrial users to switch suppliers, but the
energy regulator is yet to approve rules in line with EU
regulations to allow households have the same option.
In January, the European Commission said it was taking
Bulgaria to court for failing to incorporate EU gas and
electricity market rules into its own laws.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by David Goodman and
Keiron Henderson)