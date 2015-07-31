* Energy regulator cut power prices for households by 0.11
pct
* Business to stage new protests in September
SOFIA, July 31 Bulgaria increased on Friday
power prices for smaller industrial consumers, despite mass
country-wide protests against the move.
Several hundred Bulgarian companies, supported by trade
unions, staged rallies on Wednesday for a second time this month
to protest against the increase..
The energy regulator, however, described its move as
"inevitable" and an attempt to cut huge deficits in the
inefficient sector. State power provider NEK had accumulated
debts of 3.3 billion levs ($1.85 billion).
The Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR) also
cut electricity prices for households by an average of 0.11
percent, saying the government had managed to find reserves to
allow that.
A month ago, the energy regulator said the prices should go
up by an average of 2 percent.
Electricity costs are a politically sensitive issue in the
European Union's poorest country where power bills consume a
large slice of household income, especially in winter.
KEVR set the "obligation to society" fee at 38 levs ($21.26)
per MWh for both households and industrial consumers. The fee
was just below 19 levs for industrial consumers so far.
"Business has no reason to resent it," KEVR's chairman Ivan
Ivanov told reporters.
"Making the fee equal for both types of consumers is needed
because, first, the law requires it to be the same for all end
consumers and, second, because a huge deficit has been
accumulated at NEK that we have to cut."
KEVR announced that large companies, which consume more than
30 GWh a year, will continue to pay a fee of just below 19 levs
while industrial consumers, who use more than 10 GWh, will pay a
fee of 27 levs.
Hours before the announcement, Kiril Domuschiev, the
chairman of Bulgaria's employers association, said KEVR's
decision to increase power prices will mean protests will
continue in September and intensify in scale.
($1 = 1.7874 leva)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by William Hardy)