By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, March 19 Bulgaria's energy regulator on
Wednesday started a process to revoke the operating licences of
three foreign-owned power distributors in an escalating row that
could damage investment in the European Union's poorest country.
Austria's EVN, Czech firm CEZ and
Energo-Pro were given an ultimatum to pay some 318
million levs ($226.47 million) owed to state power provider NEK
by Wednesday or risk losing their licences.
The regulator gave the companies have two weeks to submit
written comments on its decision.
The companies have denied any wrongdoing, arguing that NEK -
which had debts exceeding 2 billion levs last year - failed to
repay them the money owed for wind and solar power
installations.
Stripping the companies of their licences would be a blow
for a sector already hit by the Socialist-led government's
decision to slash electricity bills twice since taking power in
May. The cuts have squeezed foreign distributors as well as
local power producers and caused NEK's debts to rise.
Cutting prices could shore up the government's popularity
ahead of a tight European election race in May. It could also
help avoid a new round of street protests against high utility
bills, which toppled the previous, centre-right government in
February last year. Such bills eat up a large part of household
incomes in the country.
Yet the row also threatens to damage investor sentiment at a
time when the country's economy is slowly recovering from a deep
recession.
"There is no way this move will be welcomed by investors,"
said Kaloyan Staykov of the Sofia-based Institute for Market
Economics. "The problem was created by NEK and I do not
understand why NEK blames the power producers."
HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF
The government has had various spats with energy companies
recently. In December, it imposed a surprise 20 percent charge
on wind and solar plants, squeezing many foreign investors that
had earlier poured into the Balkan state to take advantage of
generous subsidies.
Companies said the charge, which was pushed through
parliament without ever being debated, would cause bankruptcies
and scare off foreign investors, at a time when foreign direct
investment has fallen sharply.
Staykov said the dispute would likely follow a similar one
last year, when the previous government had also threatened to
strip CEZ of its licence amid allegations that it had bypassed
public procurement laws. It later dropped the move.
"We have 14 days to provide written comments but I can tell
you that we categorically deny any wrongdoing that could
theoretically lead to the starting of a procedure for revoking
our licence," a Sofia-based CEZ spokesman told Reuters.
Energy-Pro said it would send a statement later on
Wednesday.
"EVN Bulgaria has nothing to worry about, we strictly
observe the Bulgarian laws," EVN Bulgaria's spokesman Ivailo
Velkov said.
The government faces European elections in May, where a poor
showing could spark renewed calls for a snap general election.
The nationalist party Attack, which holds the balance of power
in parliament, wants the three companies nationalised.
The energy regulator has fined two of the companies and will
fine CEZ by the end of this week. CEZ and EVN paid NEK part of
the money they owed as a goodwill gesture on Tuesday.
EVN owes 216 million levs, CEZ owes 67.3 million and
Energy-Pro 63.7 million, the regulator said.
