SOFIA, June 21 Bulgaria's centre-right
government said on Sunday it opposes a plan by the country's
energy regulator to increase electricity prices for industrial
consumers as of July.
The state-owned Commission for Energy and Water Regulation
(KEVR) announced plans to increase power rates for industrial
consumers by up to 20 percent from July 1 in an effort to cut
huge deficits in the inefficient energy sector.
Electricity costs are a politically sensitive issue in the
European Union's poorest country, where power bills consume a
large slice of household income, especially in winter.
The previous Socialist-led government, which resigned in
July 2014, cut power prices twice during its 14 months in
office, aiming to avert a repeat of street demonstrations
against power prices that had toppled the earlier centre-right
government in 2013.
All major domestic employer associations reacted angrily to
the plan, saying they should not have to pay for inefficient
energy consumption and the incompetent management of the energy
sector.
Their anger remained even after the government said earlier
this week that large companies that consume over 30 GWh a year
will benefit from a 85 percent discount on the renewable energy
component of the "obligation to society" fee on the energy
consumed above that threshold.
Representatives of the employer associations have warned
that the enterprises included in their rolls will stop work for
at least an hour a day as of next Friday to protest against the
proposed price hike.
"The Bulgarian government opposes the electricity price
hike," Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told reporters
after an extraordinary sitting of the government on Sunday.
Donchev said the government discussed the need to implement
measures to support the troubled energy sector, which
accumulated 4 billion levs ($2.3 billion) over the past five
years.
The energy regulator also proposed to raise power prices for
households by an average of 2 percent as of July 1, with a final
decision expected at the end of this month.
Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, who also took part in
the meeting, said the government decided to give priority
treatment to the goal of reducing the expenses of state-owned
energy companies.
She said the expenses of state-owned energy companies would
drop by 10 percent on an annual basis over the next three years.
($1 = 1.7229 leva)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tom Heneghan)