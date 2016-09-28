SOFIA, Sept 28 Bulgaria's parliament on Wednesday extended state aid to energy firm NEK, which must pay over 620 million euros ($694 million) to Russia over a cancelled nuclear power project.

The country plans to pay at least 400 million euros to Russia's nuclear giant Rosatom by year-end, and hopes it will get the European Commission's approval for the aid by then.

A court ruled in June that Sofia must pay the sum for the equipment produced by Rosatom for the Belene nuclear project, which Bulgaria abandoned in 2012 due to financial constraints along with U.S. and EU concerns over its energy dependence on Russia.

Bulgaria gave a contract to Rosatom in 2006 to build two 1,000 megawatt reactors at Belene on the Danube River

Failure to pay back swiftly may prompt Russia to seek insolvency of Bulgaria's public electricity provider NEK, putting at risk its financial stability and that of the whole energy sector, energy officials have said.

The aid funds will be come from Bulgaria's relatively hefty fiscal reserve and will not have a negative impact on next year's public finances, the head of the parliamentary budgetary commission, Menda Stoyanova, said.

Stoyanova said aid will be repaid from the proceeds of the nuclear equipment the company will receive from Russia, but the exact terms of how and when it will be paid are yet to be agreed upon.

Bulgaria is considering selling the 2,000 megawatt nuclear project to private investors, keeping a small state stake in it, after its attempt to sell the equipment to Iran did not succeed. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)