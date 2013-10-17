SOFIA Oct 17 The European Commission said on
Thursday it would take Bulgaria to court for endangering
protected birds by allowing wind farms and other developments
along one of their migration routes.
The Balkan country had broken environmental rules by failing
to protect habitats and highly threatened species like the
red-breasted goose in its northeastern Kaliakra region, the EU
executive said.
"Thousands of wind turbines and some 500 other projects have
been authorised without adequate assessments of their effect ...
on the thousands of birds and bats that fly over the site each
year on their way to and from Africa," it added, saying it would
take the country to the European Court of Justice.
Bulgaria, seeking to avoid legal action from Brussels, has
increased the size of an officially protected area in the zone
on the Black Sea coast, which is also crossed by pelicans,
eagles, buzzards and cranes.
Last month, Environment Minister Iskra Mihailova said her
ministry had rejected a decision by a local environment
commission to allow the building of a power park at Kaliakra,
but a Bulgarian court has overruled it.
No one was immediately available for comment from the
Bulgarian government on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)