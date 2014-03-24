SOFIA, March 24 Bulgaria will to seek to tap
about 1.5 billion euros ($2.07 billion) to refinance maturing
debt and fund its budget shortfall after the vote for the
European Parliament set for May 25, a source familiar with the
process said on Tuesday.
The Socialist-led government gave a green light to the
finance minister to prepare the issuance of a new Eurobond last
Wednesday. "The bond issue is for now put on hold for after the
European vote," the source, who declined to be named, said. "So
we are talking June," he said.
Earlier this month Sofia hired Citigroup Inc, HSBC and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead-manage the pending issue that will
be euro-denominated, market sources said.
The finance ministry declined to comment both on timing and
the selected lead managers for the time being.
Bulgaria is the European Union's poorest member state, but
also one of its least indebted. It is rated at investment BBB
grade by Standard and Poor's, level with Lithuania and Russia,
Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch.
Tapping global markets is a politically sensitive issue in
Bulgaria. The timing may be an attempt to avoid opposition
attacks on the cabinet ahead of the European vote, seen as a
test for the ruling Socialists.
Bulgaria needs to rollover $1.1 billion in
dollar-denominated bonds in Jan. 2015 and finance a budget
deficit set at 1.8 percent of gross domestic product for this
year.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
