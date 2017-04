LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria is taking indications of interest on a benchmark-sized September 2024 euro-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, which is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, plans to complete the bond issue on Thursday after finishing investor meetings in the morning.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)