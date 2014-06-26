LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has opened order books on a benchmark-sized September 2024 euro-denominated bond at 170bp area over mid-swaps, according to a source.

The sovereign, which is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, plans to complete the bond issue later today after finishing investor meetings in the morning.

Bulgaria began taking indications of interest for the deal on Wednesday via Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)