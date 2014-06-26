LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has revised price guidance to 160bp area over mid-swaps on a benchmark-sized September 2024 euro-denominated bond, according to a source.

Earlier on Thursday, the sovereign opened books at 170bp area over mid-swaps.

Bulgaria, which is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, plans to complete the bond issue later today after finishing investor meetings in the morning.

Bulgaria began taking indications of interest for the deal on Wednesday via Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)