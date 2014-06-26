LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has
launched a 1.493bn September 2024 euro-denominated bond at
160bp over mid-swaps, according to a source.
That is in line with revised price guidance of 160bp area
over mid-swaps. Earlier on Thursday, the sovereign opened books
at 170bp area over mid-swaps for pricing later in the day.
Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard
& Poor's and Fitch.
Bulgaria began taking indications of interest for the deal
on Wednesday via Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan.
