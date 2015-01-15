SOFIA Jan 15 Bulgaria will begin talks on
adopting the euro, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding
that the Balkan country may join the preliminary exchange-rate
mechanism for euro zone entry by the end of 2018, national Nova
television reported.
Vladislav Goranov said Sofia would seek answers from the
euro zone's 19 member states on what it should do to be allowed
in to the initial two-year ERM-2 exchange rate mechanism.
"(We will be asking) when and against what, against what
structural measures they will be ready to allow Bulgaria into
the euro zone's waiting room," Goranov told reporters in
Lithuania, where he attended the official ceremony for the
Baltic country's euro entry.
When asked whether Bulgaria could join ERM-2 within the
four-year mandate of his centre right-government that took
office in November, he said: "I think it is absolutely
possible".
Goranov said there was a political consensus to adopt the
single currency in the country, which has pegged its lev
currency to the euro since 1997.
Analysts and bankers have urged the centre-right government
to undertake steps to join the euro zone to boost confidence in
the banking sector's supervision, shattered after the collapse
of the country's fourth-largest lender last year.
Widespread corruption and rampant organised crime have
prevented earlier attempts by the EU's poorest member state to
enter ERM-2, diplomats say.
