SOFIA Dec 21 Bulgaria sold almost all of its 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, raising 92.97 million levs ($62 million), data from the Bulgarian stock exchange showed.

The Balkan country sold a total of 112,795 shares in the two companies, raising well above its minimum target of 78.4 million levs.

The average price for EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution shares was 1632.56 levs per share, while the average price for EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying stood at 156.60 levs, data showed.

A remaining 923 shares in the two companies will be offered for sale on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4994 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage)