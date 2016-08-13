SOFIA Aug 13 Bulgaria's third largest lender
First Investment Bank (Fibank) said on Saturday it has
already taken steps to raise its capital to meet the central
bank's requirements following a health check on the Balkan
country's banks.
Bulgaria's central bank has told Fibank to raise about 206
million levs ($117 million) in additional capital by
April.
"The Bank has already taken concrete steps, approved by the
BNB (central bank), with a view to increasing its capital
buffers under the hypothetical Adverse Scenario," Fibank said in
a statement.
A bank spokesman said the funds are to be secured earlier
than the central bank deadline, but did not elaborate.
The central bank said on Saturday the asset quality review
(AQR) showed banks needed to make adjustments worth 665 million
levs in the way they valued their assets and had also prompted
the need for a capital build up at two smaller lenders.
