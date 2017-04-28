SOFIA, April 28 Bulgaria's First Investment Bank
said on Friday it had hired Citigroup to advise
the country's third largest lender on its strategic options,
including the possibility of attracting new core investors.
"The bank is reviewing strategic opportunities which may
include: entering into strategic partnerships and/or
consolidations; attracting new core investors; raising new
capital to fund the future growth of the bank," it said.
The bank has said it has been working to diversify its loan
portfolio and reduce its credit risk in cooperation with
international consultant Bain &Co.
Earlier this month, Fibank said it has met central bank
recommendations to raise about 206 million levs ($115 million)
in additional capital by reporting pre-tax, pre-provision profit
of 266 million levs for 2016.
The central bank told Fibank to raise additional capital
after an asset quality review slashed its CET 1 capital ratio to
5.2 percent, and when tested under a theoretical severe economic
crisis this fell to -6.9 percent.
Fibank's financial results showed its CET 1 capital ratio
stood at 12 percent in 2016, while its overall capital adequacy
was at 15 percent. It's total assets stood at 8.85 billion levs.
At present, Fibank is controlled by Bulgarian businessmen
Tzeko Minev and Ivaylo Mutafchiev, each with 42.5 percent
stakes.
($1 = 1.7953 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Alexander Smith)