SOFIA Nov 6 Bulgaria's new government will propose former deputy finance minister and bank executive Vladislav Goranov as the new finance minister, GERB party leader Boiko Borisov said on Thursday.

Goranov, 37, is a member of the centre-right GERB party that won an October parliamentary election. He became chief executive of Municipal Bank, a lender controlled by Sofia's municipality, this June. He previously served as a deputy finance minister in charge of the budget in Borisov's earlier government, which fell from power in 2013.

If confirmed in the post, Goranov will have to tackle the country's worst banking crisis since the 1990s, a widening fiscal deficit and the need to raise billions of euros in new debt to cover budget shortfalls and to stabilise the banking system. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)