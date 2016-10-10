UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
SOFIA Oct 10 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission said on Monday six oil companies operating on the retail fuel market in the Balkan country had been involved in cartel agreements on fuel prices.
The competition said Lukoil Bulgaria, part of LUKOIL , Shell Bulgaria, part of Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Eco Bulgaria, unit of Hellenic Petroleum , Petrol and Nis Petrol, which is controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft had collaborated in breach of law to fix retail prices of diesel and gasoline.
The companies will have 30 days to comment on the commission's findings, which launched its probe into the fuel retailers earlier this year. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tsvetelia Tsolova)
