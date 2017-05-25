SOFIA May 25 Bulgaria's competition watchdog
has cleared the local arms of Russian oil company Lukoil
of abusing their dominant market positions following
a 15 month investigation.
The Commission for Protection of Competition launched the
probe in February 2016 after complaints from Bulgarians that
fuel prices remained high despite a plunge in global oil prices,
and a request from Prime Minister Boiko Borisov for the watchdog
to make checks on the fuel sector.
The commission said in a statement on Thursday it had not
found proof that Lukoil Bulgaria, a key fuel provider and
taxpayer in the Balkan country, and the Lukoil Neftochim Burgas
oil refinery had abused their dominant market positions.
The watchdog examined Lukoil's trade relations with its
wholesale clients and concluded there had not been any breach of
fair competition rules.
It said the decision could be appealed within 14 days.
In March, the commission also cleared six fuel retailers of
price fixing after an investigation.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)