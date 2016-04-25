(Adds comment from OMV)
SOFIA, April 25 Bulgaria's competition regulator
said on Monday it had raided the offices of the local subsidiary
of Austrian oil group OMV as part of its investigation
into possible cartel agreements.
Bulgarians complain of high fuel costs despite a plunge in
global oil prices and a call by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov for
the competition authority to speed up its market investigation.
The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) said in a
statement its staff were carrying out a spot inspection at the
offices of OMV Bulgaria.
In February the watchdog opened an inquiry covering seven
fuel retailers over possible price-fixing and into Lukoil's
Bulgarian oil refinery for possible abuse of its
dominant market position.
"OMV Bulgaria renders full assistance and cooperation to CPC
during the inspections," OMV's spokesperson told Reuters by
email, adding that "OMV Bulgaria does not comment on ongoing
investigations".
The Bulgarian Petrol and Gas Association, which represents
all the investigated companies, has said there are no cartel
agreements between any of its members.
The commission had already raided the Bulgarian offices of
Lukoil Bulgaria, Royal Dutch Shell, Rompetrol
and Hellenic Petroleum earlier this month.
Nis Petrol, controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft
and Bulgarian Petrol are also being investigated.
The anti-monopoly commission's spokesman said more spot
checks may be made.
