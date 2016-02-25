SOFIA Feb 25 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog
has launched an investigation into the country's only oil
refinery and seven fuel retailers for possible cartel agreements
to fix prices of petrol and diesel fuels, it said on Wednesday.
The Commission for Protection of Competition said in a
statement it had started investigating the Bulgarian units of
Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Hellenic Petrolleum
, Nis Petrol, Lukoil, Rompetrol and
Bulgarian Petrol.
It has also launched a probe into Lukoil Neftochim Burgas
oil refinery for possible breaches of competition rules while
selling its fuels on the local market.
