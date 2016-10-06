SOFIA Oct 6 Bulgaria's gross domestic product
is expected to grow 2.6 percent on an annual basis in 2016
against a previous 2.1 percent forecast, mainly because of
greater domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
"The Bulgarian economy is expected to post a real growth of
2.6 percent in 2016, the main contributor for the increase will
be the domestic demand both in terms of consumption and
investment," the ministry said in its autumn macroeconomic
forecast.
The Balkan country's economic growth is expected to rise 2.5
percent next year, mainly due to expected weaker exports, the
ministry said.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas)