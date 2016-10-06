SOFIA Oct 6 Bulgaria's gross domestic product is expected to grow 2.6 percent on an annual basis in 2016 against a previous 2.1 percent forecast, mainly because of greater domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

"The Bulgarian economy is expected to post a real growth of 2.6 percent in 2016, the main contributor for the increase will be the domestic demand both in terms of consumption and investment," the ministry said in its autumn macroeconomic forecast.

The Balkan country's economic growth is expected to rise 2.5 percent next year, mainly due to expected weaker exports, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas)