SOFIA May 15 The Bulgarian economy edged up in the first quarter by 0.1 percent versus the previous three months, statistics office flash estimate data showed on Wednesday.

On an annual basis, the gross domestic product grew by a real 0.4 percent from January to March, as recession in the euro zone weighs on the small economy, reliant on exports to it.

The finance ministry forecast economic expansion at 1.0 percent this year mainly due to weaker exports and meagre domestic demand.

Bulgaria GDP Q1/13 Q4/12 Q3/12 Q2/12

pct change y/y +0.4 +0.6 +0.7 +0.8 pct change q/q +0.1 0.0 +0.1 +0.1