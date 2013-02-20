SOFIA Feb 20 Czech utility CEZ evaded
public procurement laws that boosted its spending in Bulgaria
and that is the main reason for planning to strip its power
distribution licences in the Balkan country, the regulator said
on Wednesday.
The State Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will now
give a week for CEZ to comment on the process before holding an
open hearing on April 16, said Andon Rokov, a member of the
energy regulator.
"The process has only started and if the commission is
convinced the breaches are reparable and CEZ agrees to comply
with regulations, they may also not be revoked," he told
reporters. "They however will be revoked if the breaches cannot
be repaired."