By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, March 13 Bulgaria's interim finance
minister cut the forecast for 2013 economic growth on Wednesday,
underlining the vulnerable position of the EU poorest country,
which has been rocked by protests against low living standards.
President Rosen Plevneliev has appointed an interim
administration to run the country until a May election, after
the rightist government resigned due to demonstrations against
high utility prices, low wages and corruption.
On his first day in office, Kalin Hristov - on leave of
absence from his position as central bank deputy governor - said
he expected the economy to grow by 1 percent to 1.5 percent this
year, compared with the previous government's forecast of 1.9
percent, as the euro zone's recession hit exports.
"This is conditional, assuming that the euro zone - which is
Bulgaria's key trading partner - would start recovering in the
second half of the year," Hristov told reporters.
The small and open economy expanded by a real 0.8 percent
last year - way below the rates of 6-7 percent before the
economic crisis burst a financial and real estate bubble in
2009. Weak exports to the euro zone and sluggish domestic demand
were the culprits.
Hristov pledged to maintain fiscal stability and that he
would ensure revenues were sufficient to meet Bulgaria's fiscal
target for this year, despite the lower growth forecast.
Economic analysts said the expected lower growth should not
endanger the planned budget gap of 1.3 percent of gross domestic
product this year, one of the European Union's lowest
shortfalls.
"A growth of 1.5 percent is twice what we had last year, and
still Bulgaria managed to end 2012 with a shortfall of 0.5
percent. The slower growth in that range does not look like a
serious challenge for the budget," said economist Georgi Angelov
with Open Society Institute.
Bulgaria has to keep tight fiscal policy to avoid risks for
its currency peg to the euro.
"Maintaining the fiscal stability is paramount and should
not be questioned," Hristov told reporters.