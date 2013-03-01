SOFIA, March 1 Bulgaria's energy regulator
proposed an average 6.4 percent cut in household electricity
costs on Friday, less than an 8 percent reduction suggested by
the outgoing government to quell protests against worsening
living standards.
Frustration has grown with a political elite accused by many
Bulgarians of failing to raise living standards towards levels
elsewhere in the European Union and enforce the rule of law.
Bulgaria has the cheapest electricity costs in the European
Union but also its lowest living standards - less than half of
the average in the 27-member bloc.
An increase in electricity prices since last July under an
energy market liberalisation has made it even harder for
Bulgarians to heat their homes through a cold winter and tens of
thousands have taken to the streets in protest.
Acknowledging the depth of public anger, Prime Minister
Boiko Borisov's government stepped down last week and Bulgaria
now faces weeks of political limbo before a May election that
could result in a hung parliament.
The regulator said it would consult with the public over the
cuts and decide on the new tariffs on March 5.
The regulator proposed a 7.3 percent price cut for customers
of Austrian distributor EVN, a 6.7 percent cut for
customers of Czech firm CEZ and a 5.3 percent cut for
those of another Czech group, Energo-Pro.
It did not explain on Friday how the cuts would be achieved.
Outgoing Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev has said the country
could boost the share of power supplied by the Kozloduy nuclear
plant, which produces the cheapest energy in Bulgaria, with
other producers cutting their output for households.
He said he expected the regulator would also cut the amount
that energy distributors can claim for technical losses.