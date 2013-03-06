SOFIA, March 6 Bulgaria's economy grew by a real
0.5 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter of 2012, in
line with preliminary estimate, bringing the full-year growth to
0.8 percent, the statistics office data showed on Wednesday.
On quarterly basis, the gross domestic product was flat,
seasonally adjusted data showed as the recession in the euro
zone weighs on the small economy, reliant on exports to it.
The economy grew by 1.8 percent in 2011, revised data
showed.
The outgoing centre-right government has forecast economic
expansion at 1.9 percent this year, while the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund see growth at 1.4
percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
Bulgaria GDP FY2012 Q4/12 Q3/12 Q2/12 FY/11
pct change y/y +0.8 +0.5 +0.6 +0.7 +1.8
pct change q/q n.a. +0.0 +0.1 +0.4 n.a