* EU's poorest member grows 0.8 pct in 2012
* Protests, government resignation may hamper growth
* Raise questions over Bulgaria's tight fiscal policy
SOFIA, March 6 Bulgaria's economy eked out
growth of 0.8 percent in 2012, data showed on Wednesday,
underlining the struggles of the European Union's poorest
country to improve living standards.
The Balkan country has the lowest living standards in the
EU, at less than half its average, and frustration over its
failure to catch up with other members led to mass protests that
toppled an austerity-minded rightist government last month.
Growth slowed from 1.8 percent in 2011 and those rates are
doing little to improve living standards for people on an
average monthly wage of 400 euros ($520) and pension of less
than half that.
Gross domestic product is expected to expand 1.4-1.9 percent
this year but that rate could be in doubt after protests raised
questions over policy and whether a new government will keep
finances tight to maintain a currency peg to the euro.
"The protests will inevitably have an impact on the economic
situation in the country," said Desislava Nikolova of the
Sofia-based Institute for Market Economics. "If they can't form
a stable government, we'll definitely see a withdrawal of
foreign investments."
Slow demand in the euro zone, emerging Europe's main trade
partner, has pressured the region's economies. Hungary and the
Czech Republic are in recession and Romania's economy was nearly
flat in 2012, growing just 0.3 percent.
It is a far cry from 6-7 percent growth rates in Bulgaria
and Romania during a credit boom which burst in 2009 and sent
the EU's two poorest countries into deep recessions, which they
are still struggling to recover from.