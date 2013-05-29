Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
SOFIA May 29 Bulgaria's parliament approved a Socialist-led technocrat government led by Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski on Wednesday, putting an end to months of political deadlock in the European Union's poorest country.
The new minority government is backed by the Socialists and their allies, the ethnic Turkish MRF party, which together control half of parliament seats.
Oresharski, 53, is a non-partisan former finance minister and won the post after centre-right rival GERB, ousted protests over low living standards in February, failed to secure enough support to form a cabinet despite winning most seats in a May 12 election.
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.