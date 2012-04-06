* Motion unlikely to topple the government
* Socialists say quitting Belene nuclear project huge
mistake
SOFIA, April 6 Bulgaria's opposition Socialists
filed a motion of no confidence in the centre-right government
on Friday over its decision to cancel plans to build a 2,000
megawatt nuclear power station at Belene on the Danube river.
The motion, also backed by the nationalist Attack party,
stands almost no chance of success because right-wing opposition
parties are expected to back the minority cabinet of Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov.
Three previous motions, over various issues, since the
government took office in July 2009 have also failed. Opinion
polls show Borisov's GERB is still the most popular political
party.
The European Union's poorest state last month abandoned the
building of the Belene plant, estimated to cost between 8 to 10
billion euros, saying it failed to attract foreign investors for
the project to ensure its financing.
Bulgaria's allies in Washington and Brussels have long
called on Sofia to cancel the project, for which a previous
administration had contracted Russia's Atomsroyexport, on fears
it would cement the country's energy dependence on Moscow.
But opposition Socialists said by quitting the project, the
Balkan country will face a steep rise in electricity prices and
will be forced to import electricity.
"The decision is fatal for Bulgaria, for the Bulgarian
nuclear energy and for the people," Socialist leader Sergei
Stanishev said.
The government is planning to expand the lifespan of its
2,000 megawatt nuclear plant at Kozloduy and build a 1,000
megawatt nuclear reactor there to meet its electricity needs.
