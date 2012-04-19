SOFIA, April 19 Bulgaria's parliament cancelled a no-confidence vote in the centre-right government after the nationalist Attack party withdrew its support for the motion, the parliament speaker said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority cabinet had been expected to survive the vote thanks to the support of right-wing opposition parties. But its withdrawal underscores deep divisions within the opposition camp.

The Socialists, backed by Attack, filed the motion in early April over a government decision to cancel plans to build a 2,000 megawatt nuclear power station at Belene on the Danube river.

At least 48 signatures are needed for a no-confidence motion to be lodged and the motion fell through after Attack deputies withdrew their support.

"After the withdrawal of the signatures of eight deputies who had sought a no-confidence vote, there are no constitutional grounds for ... such a vote," the parliament speaker, Tsetska Tsacheva, told reporters. "Therefore, the no-confidence vote will not take place."

Attack leader Volen Siderov, whose party has largely xenophobic and anti-Roma views, said he had changed his mind and did not want to back a vote that was doomed to fail.

Siderov's party has lost 11 deputies since it entered parliament in 2009 and he said the decision to yank support for the censure vote had also been made to keep its group together. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Antoaneta Roussinova; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)