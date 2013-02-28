Hong Kong shares end at 23-month high, buoyed by property
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
SOFIA Feb 28 Bulgaria's president said on Thursday an early election would be held on May 12, seeking a way out of a political crisis that may undermine the Balkan country's economic stability.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov resigned last week after nationwide protests against high electricity prices, and plans to cut prices and revoke the distribution licence of Czech utility CEZ could deter other investors.
All major Bulgarian parties have said they do not want to form a government in the current parliament. (Reporting by Sam Cage and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia said on Thursday it was systematically bombing any Islamic State militants trying to flee Syria's Raqqa and had carried out two such bombing runs in the last week.