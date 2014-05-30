SOFIA May 30 Bulgaria's government survived its
fourth no-confidence vote on Friday, but failed to end growing
political uncertainty in the Balkan country after the main
opposition GERB party won by a bigger than expected margin in
last week's European elections.
Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's minority coalition struck
down the motion with 116 votes, out of a total of 209 lawmakers
who took part in the motion, which accused the government of
mismanaging energy policy.
But the ruling Socialists' woeful performance in last week's
European Parliament elections has renewed pressure on the
government to call a snap election later in 2014, a year after
street protests caused the previous administration to collapse.
Even the Socialists' own coalition ally, the ethnic Turkish
MRF party, on Wednesday had predicted that Oresharski's
government would not last a full-term, adding the MRF was open
to discussing various options including early polls.
The Centre-right GERB, which won 30.4 percent of the vote
on Sunday, well ahead of the Socialists who were on 18.9
percent, has demanded the resignation of the government.
Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev has so far dismissed calls
for snap polls, but has rapped the government for delaying
reforms and failing to speed up economic growth.
Political analysts say the Socialists will try to woo back
voters by sacking ministers in the most inefficient sectors like
education and healthcare, but doubted that such changes could
save the government beyond the end of the year.
"While the vote is therefore likely to fail, government
stability is on a negative trajectory and the risk of early
elections in this parliamentary term is increasing," Teneo
Intelligence analyst Otilia Dhand had said before the vote.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)