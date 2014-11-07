BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
SOFIA Nov 7 Bulgaria's parliament on Friday endorsed the formation of a minority coalition government led by GERB party leader and new Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.
The vote was seen as a formality after GERB earlier announced it had secured enough support to govern. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)