SOFIA, April 27 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB
party signed a coalition agreement on Thursday with a
nationalist alliance that will bring former Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov back to power for his third term since 2009.
The deal came after GERB agreed to demands from United
Patriots (UP), an alliance of three nationalist parties, to
raise the minimum state pension in the European Union's poorest
country earlier this month.
Borisov, a 57-year old burly former bodyguard and fireman,
will have until May 4 to present his government for vote in the
chamber, where the coalition has a one seat majority, but is
supported by small populist Will party.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Tom Heneghan)