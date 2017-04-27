SOFIA, April 27 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party signed a coalition agreement on Thursday with a nationalist alliance that will bring former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov back to power for his third term since 2009.

The deal came after GERB agreed to demands from United Patriots (UP), an alliance of three nationalist parties, to raise the minimum state pension in the European Union's poorest country earlier this month.

Borisov, a 57-year old burly former bodyguard and fireman, will have until May 4 to present his government for vote in the chamber, where the coalition has a one seat majority, but is supported by small populist Will party. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Tom Heneghan)