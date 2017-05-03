BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOFIA May 3 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party named ministers on Wednesday in a coalition govenrment that will see its leader Boiko Borisov return as prime minister for the third time since 2009.
The party, which won national elections in March, named Vladislav Goranov as finance minister, a post he held in Borisov's last government.
Junior coalition partner United Patriots (UP), an alliance of three nationalist parties, secured two deputy prime minister posts and control over defence and other ministries.
Parliament is expected to approve the names in a vote on Thursday. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.