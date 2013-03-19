* Attack's support at 5 pct, from 1 pct before protests
* Pledges nationalisations, higher wages and pensions
* Party may complicate coalition talks after May vote
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, March 19 Bulgarian nationalist party
Attack is gaining support among voters with pledges to
nationalise companies and raise wages while blaming foreigners
for unsatisfying living standards, its leader told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Attack party leader Volen Siderov blamed the "colonial" West
for low wages and high prices in Bulgaria, which joined the
European Union in 2007 and has committed to budget restrictions
and a currency peg in an effort to swap its lev for the single
European currency used by 17 other EU member nations.
"I want to underline the negative role of the West, which
through all these years of colonising was actually pushing
things in that direction - low incomes, cheap labour because
foreigners benefit from it," Siderov said in an interview.
Attack's growing popularity, now about 5 percent, is raising
questions over the political future of the poorest EU member
ahead of a May 12 election where grudging support for Bulgaria's
main parties looks likely to end in a hung parliament.
Public anger at consumer prices charged by energy monopolies
led to widespread protests last month over Bulgaria's low
standard of living and forced the resignation of the
centre-right cabinet headed by Boiko Borisov.
"Protesters said: 'Let's get Bulgaria back, let's get our
property back' and this is our slogan I have here on my badge,"
said the 57-year-old Siderov, whose party also has an anti-Roma
and anti-Turkish agenda.
In a powerful demonstration of public despair over Bulgarian
living standards which stand at less than half the EU average, a
59-year-old man set himself on fire in protest on Monday in the
western town of Bobovdol. He was the fifth man to set himself on
fire and remains in critical condition.
Bulgaria's two leading political parties, Borisov's GERB and
the Socialists each have the support of about 20 percent of
voters and there appear few likely combinations for a coalition
after the election.
Both GERB and the fifth-largest party, the pro-business
Bulgaria for the Citizens, have indicated they will not work
with any other group and Attack's surge in popularity to five
percent from one percent after the protests has complicated the
picture.
The most likely coalition combination would be the
Socialists and an ethnic Turkish party, but it is unlikely they
could command a majority on their own.
While Siderov's party is unlikely to have a major say over
policy, its rising popularity in the country of 7.3 million may
alarm investors, given Bulgaria needs to keep a tight rein on
fiscal policy to hang onto its euro zone aspirations.
Attack informally supported Borisov's government, but is now
pushing an agenda which GERB cannot support.
"Siderov is not a welcome coalition partner, as fierce
people easily forget their pledges," said Rumiana Kolarova, a
political analyst at Sofia University. "The bigger support for
him, the bigger the uncertainty."
Attack wants to nationalise energy distributors, raise taxes
against the rich and revoke concessions for gold and water
granted to foreign companies, which Siderov says boost profits
by underpaying their Bulgarian staff.
Seeking to quell public anger, the energy regulator has cut
power prices by 7 percent and has begun a process to revoke the
licence of Czech CEZ, which provides electricity to
1.7 million clients in western Bulgaria.
Other distributors include Czech Energo-Pro and Austria's
EVN, which said on Tuesday it would take Bulgaria to
court if it fails to reach an agreement over electricity costs.
