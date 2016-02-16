SOFIA Feb 16 Bulgarian truckers staged a
counter-blockade on Tuesday at a checkpoint on the country's
border with Greece, after Greek protesters failed to keep a
promise to lift their own blockade for a few hours a day.
"The situation is unbearable," Mirolyub Stolarski, the head
of the Bulgarian association of road transport unions, told
Reuters. "What happens is humiliating, people cannot stand this
anymore."
Greek farmers have been intermittently blocking roads into
Bulgaria and motorways across Greece for about four weeks,
protesting pension reforms that will triple their social
security contributions over the next four years.
"Obviously, we have to close the borders and show that there
is no border between Bulgaria and Greece," Stolarski said. "And
when they see that their blockade is not important, then they
may realise that this is not the way to tie Bulgarian road
carriers or Bulgarian citizens' hands ..."
The Kulata crossing has been closed for all vehicles,
causing a 12-km (seven-mile) traffic jam of heavy-fright trucks.
The remaining checkpoints at the Bulgarian-Greek border will be
closed on Wednesday.
The Bulgarian truckers are demanding that the Greek farmers
promise not to block the border any more. According to an
agreement reached last week, blockades were to be lifted at
certain hours each day to keep vehicles from queuing up.
Last Tuesday, four Bulgarian truck drivers smashed through
barriers set up by Greek truckers along the border, saying they
were fed up with the Greek protesters barricading roads
.
"They said that their families were starving, but what about
the families of the people blocked at the border, are not their
families starving, too," Stolarski said.
Bulgarian authorities have called on the European Commission
to impose sanctions against Greece, saying the blockades staged
by Greek farmers are violating EU principles on the free
movement of people and goods.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Larry King)