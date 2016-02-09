SOFIA/ATHENS Feb 9 Four Bulgarian truck drivers
smashed through barriers set up by Greek truckers along the
countries' shared border on Tuesday, saying they were fed up
with Greek protesters barricading roads over a planned revamp of
their country's pension system.
Greek farmers have been sporadically blocking roads into
Bulgaria and motorways across Greece for about three weeks,
incensed by pension reforms that will triple their social
security contributions over the next four years.
The move is part of a wider overhaul to save Greece's
struggling pension system 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) this
year, and a key condition of the 86 billion-euro bailout that
Athens signed with international backers last year.
Yannis Tourtouras, head of the farmers' committee at the
main Greece-Bulgaria border crossing, said the Promahonas
crossing had been open for only 30 minutes in the last 48 hours,
causing a tailback of trucks at least 15 kilometres (9
miles)long.
"Yesterday was a difficult night for us, 4-5 trucks tried to
break the blockade," he said. "They were driving like crazy, the
police tried to stop them with their guns."
One of the drivers that broke the blockade told Bulgarian
Nova TV, "it was a spontaneous decision ... I was the third
truck in the blockade for a second day."
Bulgarian police officials issued tickets to the drivers who
broke the blockade, but they were hailed by colleagues in
Bulgaria, who organised a counter-blockade on the Bulgarian side
of the border stopping trucks, cars and busses.
Bulgaria has urged Athens to provide a transit corridor for
trucks and complained to Brussels that Greece is preventing the
free travel of people and goods.
"We have sent a letter to the European Commission and it
will launch a procedure against Greece over non-implementation
of the EU legislation," Bulgarian Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov
said on Tuesday. "It is possible that Greece may be fined."
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova,
additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki
Koutantou; editing by Katharine Houreld)