SOFIA May 24 Bulgaria, Turkey and Qatar have
agreed to form a common project company to build a highway on
the Bulgarian territory, the construction ministry said after a
trilateral meeting on Thursday.
The 300-km highway will connect the Danube River town of
Ruse, bordering Romania, with the southern town of Svilengrad,
bordering Balkan neighbors Greece and Turkey.
"As decided at the meeting of the prime ministers of
Bulgaria, Qatar and Turkey, we held a technical meeting over the
construction of the Ruse-Svilengrad highway under the principle
of the public-private partnership," Construction Minister
Lilyana Pavlova told a news conference.
Last week, the premiers of the three countries agreed to
study joint infrastructure projects, including construction of a
new motorway that would connect the Danube River bridge with
Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.
Pavlova said the road is expected to be completed in four
years, and to cost around 1.5 billion levs (US$965.03 million).
"This is not an EU-backed project," said Bulgarian Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov. "It will be realized as a joint project
with the participation of the three countries."
Last Thursday, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin
Jassim al-Thani said the cash-rich country would deposit $200
million at the Bulgarian Central bank as a guarantee that it is
serious about investing in the Balkan state.
Qatar said it would invest 100 million euros (US$127.08
million) over a year in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and
other projects in Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member
state.
($1 = 1.5543 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)