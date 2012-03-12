* Food prices growth slows to 1.6 pct y/y

* Govt sees end-2012 inflation at 2.8 pct

SOFIA, March 12 Bulgarian consumer price inflation slowed to 2.0 percent on an annual basis in February from a final 2.3 percent a month earlier, mainly due to food prices, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.

On a monthly basis, prices in February rose 0.9 percent from the previous month when they increased 0.2 percent, data showed.

The centre-right government expects year-end inflation of 2.8 percent in 2012 reflecting an economic slowdown in the euro zone, Bulgaria's key trade partner.

Food prices growth slowed to 1.6 percent on the year in February from 3.0 percent a month earlier, reflecting a weak domestic demand.

On a monthly basis however they picked up to 1.6 percent from 0.3 percent in January due to a rise in vegetable prices.

Non-food prices rose 0.9 percent on the month in February, while prices of services edged up 0.1 percent.

The central bank sees inflation staying low in the range of 1.8-2.4 percent in the first two quarters of 2012, saying any pick ups in prices may come from an increase in global oil and gas prices.

The Balkan country operates a currency board regime under which it pegs the lev to the euro, which curtails the central bank's monetary operations and leaves fiscal policy as the key tool for steering the economy.

Finance Minister Simeon Djankov has said that the Balkan country may consider in May whether to cut value added tax by one or two percentage points from current 20 percent to spur subdued domestic demand.

The government plans to stick to its fiscal policy and keep public spending at bay to cut fiscal shortfall to 1.3 percent this year and protect the currency peg to the euro from external shocks.

Bulgarian economy grew by 1.6 percent last year, with emerging market economists seeing growth at 1.2-1.5 percent this year.

Under the EU-harmonised index, in which non-food items have more weight, inflation was 2.0 percent on an annual basis and 0.6 percent month-on-month.