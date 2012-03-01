SOFIA A Bulgarian was jailed for 17 years on Thursday for running over and killing a teenager in an incident that sparked one of the worst outbreaks of civil unrest and anti-Roma rallies in the Balkan country.

The court found Simeon Yosifov, 55, who was linked to Roma clan leader Kiril Rashkov, guilty of the death of 19-year-old Angel Petrov, who was hit by a bus driven by Yosifov.

"Yosifov was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment and had his driving licence confiscated for life," the court in the southern town of Plovdiv said in a statement on Thursday.

Petrov's death sparked clashes between Roma and Bulgarians in the village of Katunitsa, some 160 km (100 miles) east of Sofia. Houses and cars belonging to Rashkov, also known as Tsar Kiro, were set on fire.

Thousands of young people took to the streets, rallying against minority Roma gypsies and demanding an end to "impunity" for organised crime in the European Union's poorest country.

Last month, Rashkov was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for making death threats during a confrontation with villagers.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Robert Woodward)