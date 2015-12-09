(Adds protest rally in Sofia)
SOFIA Dec 9 Bulgarian Justice Minister Hristo
Ivanov resigned on Wednesday after parliament watered down
changes to the constitution in a vote which he said would
prevent genuine reforms to the country's graft-prone and
inefficient judiciary.
Hours after Prime Minister Boiko Borisov accepted Ivanov's
resignation, a couple of hundred people protested and blocked
roads in Sofia. Most had taken part in anti-graft demonstrations
that felled a previous Borisov government in 2013.
Ivanov is a close ally of the Reformist Bloc, junior partner
in Borisov's centre-right government, and his resignation is
likely to raise tensions within the coalition, analysts said.
"The situation is turbulent but logically neither he nor the
Reformist Bloc are looking for new elections," said Parvan
Simeonov, political analyst with Gallup International.
The resignation came after parliament rejected by a large
majority a proposal by Ivanov that would have limited the
influence of the country's chief prosecutor within the Supreme
Judicial Council, the justice system's ruling body.
"Despite the fact that today is a day of important steps
towards the supremacy of law, this vote now becomes a symbolic
step towards suspicion that we may speak of the supremacy of the
chief prosecutor in Bulgaria," Ivanov told parliament.
Under changes that parliament did approve, the Supreme
Judicial Council will split into two separate entities, one
overseeing judges and the other prosecutors, in a change aimed
at increasing transparency and judicial independence.
Ivanov wanted both parliament and the prosecution service to
appoint an equal number of members to the oversight body for
prosecutors in an effort to ensure its accountability, but only
the Reformist Bloc backed his proposal.
In contrast to neighbour Romania, where a crackdown on graft
is under way, Bulgaria has made little progress in prosecuting
tainted officials or crime bosses despite being one of the most
corrupt countries in the European Union.
It is a problem that has deterred foreign investment since
communism collapsed in Bulgaria in 1989.
Borisov promised to introduce judicial reforms when he
returned to power after a snap election in October last year.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, has repeatedly
criticised Bulgaria for failing to go after corrupt officials
and for a lack of progress in overhauling the judiciary since
joining the bloc in 2007.
In September, plans to set up a Romanian-style special
agency to investigate high-level corruption were voted down by
lawmakers, who said it could lead to a witch-hunt by
prosecutors.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; editing
by Estelle Shirbon and Ralph Boulton)