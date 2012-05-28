A man walks inside a newly opened dry spent fuel storage facility at Kozloduy nuclear power plant, some 200 km (124 miles) north of Sofia May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

SOFIA A technical glitch automatically shut down one unit at Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear plant but did not pose a risk of nuclear contamination, the plant said on Sunday.

The plant said the temporary closure of the 1,000-megawatt unit was caused by a malfunction of a turbogenerator protection system at 1952 local time on Saturday.

"The reasons for the unit to shut down were identified and the technological problem was resolved," the plant said in a statement.

It said the plan was to reconnect the reactor on Monday.

Earlier this week, Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear power plant reconnected its other reactor, Unit 5, to the national grid after completing annual maintenance.

Kozloduy's two 1,000 megawatt Soviet-made nuclear reactors produce about 36 percent of the electricity in the Balkan country.

Bulgaria has closed four older reactors at its sole nuclear plant in the past several years under its treaty with the bloc and over safety concerns raised by Brussels.

