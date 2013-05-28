SOFIA Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy said it had plugged a 1,000 megawatt (MW) reactor back into the national grid after fixing a technical glitch that forced the unit's shutdown for just over seven hours on Tuesday.

Unit 6 was reactivated at 0558 GMT on Tuesday after repairs in the non-nuclear part of the reactor were completed, it said in a statement.

The temporary closure of the unit was caused by the malfunction of a welded joint line to the pressure sensor in the engine room, which the plant said did not pose a risk of nuclear contamination.

Some 36 percent of electricity produced in the country comes via Kozloduy's two Soviet-made 1,000 MW reactors.

Bulgaria has closed four older reactors at its sole nuclear plant in recent years under a treaty with the European Union and over safety concerns raised by Brussels. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Holmes)